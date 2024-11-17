Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan Cricket team's batting coach

Sun, 17 Nov 2024 14:13:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf, has resigned from his position and submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to media reports, Yousuf has also stepped down from his role as the coach of the Under-19 cricket team.

It is expected that former cricketer Ghulam Ali will take over as the new coach for the Under-19 team.

Before becoming the batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf had also served as a member of the national selection committee.

Reports further suggested that former national team pacer Wahab Riaz, who was also a member of the selection committee, may be given another important role within the PCB. He could be assigned responsibility for overseeing the management of champions trophy events.

Wahab Riaz has previously held roles as both a selector and team manager, and during the last caretaker government, he served as the Minister for Sports in Punjab.