Imam, Waleed score centuries as fourth round ends

(Web Desk) - Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur shook hands after an exciting day four which saw both the teams in contention for a win at some point as the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy 2024-25 came to an end.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi were set a target of 302 in the remaining 56 overs. In pursuit of the target Rawalpindi were 140-1 before they slipped to 166-6. After a flurry of wickets, Atif Khan and Aqib Shah faced a combined total of 76 balls to negate the odds of Bahawalpur further making inroads. Earlier, Bahawalpur faced 33 overs at the start of day four, taking their overnight score of 258-4 to 392-7.

Quetta and FATA played out an exciting draw at Railway Cricket Ground in Haripur as only 17.2 overs of play was possible in last session on day four due to overnight rain. Quetta evaded an imminent innings loss when they managed to sneak away with 118-8 in their second innings and a 38-run deficit. After Quetta continued from their overnight score of 66-2, they were reduced to 92-5 and then 118-8.

Sialkot were made to follow-on by Lahore Blues at Gohati Cricket Stadium in Swabi but the match ended in a draw. At the start of the day, Sialkot were bundled out for 263 after continuing from their overnight score of 225-7 with Mohammad Waleed scoring his maiden first-class century (109, 206b, 15x4s, 3x6s). Following-on Sialkot managed 185-4 in 61 overs and a nine-run lead, with Mohsin Riaz (42 not out, 111b, 7x4s, 1x6) and Mohammad Waleed (19, 83b, 3x4s) defying Lahore Blues any chance to further dent the batting order.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, the match between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Karachi Whites ended in a draw. AJK were set a target of 228 runs but the game ended in a stalemate as Karachi Whites could only manage five wickets with AJK scoring 112 runs in 37 overs. Multan’s Imam-ul-Haq scored his 13th first-class century against Peshawar as the game ended in a draw with only 51 overs bowled on day four and Multan 233-3 in their second innings at Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri.