Ahmed Bashir replaces Wasim Jnr in Pakistan Shaheens squad

Wasim will report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore

Sat, 16 Nov 2024 18:33:58 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The men’s National Selection Committee has named fast bowler Ahmed Bashir in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the second four-day match against Sri Lanka 'A', which will begin on Monday, 18 November, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Ahmed will replace Mohammad Wasim Jnr, who will now report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore after picking up an injury during the second Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match that had also sidelined him from the first match, which Pakistan Shaheens won by seven wickets.

The latest injury is unrelated to the one he sustained during international cricket. Wasim will resume his rehabilitation for the latest injury on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 158-run third wicket partnership between Mohammad Suleman and Ali Zaryab helped Pakistan Shaheens defeat Sri Lanka ‘A’ by seven wickets first four-day match.

Suleman was dismissed after scoring 86, while Ali returned unbeaten on 83 as Pakistan Shaheens achieved the 222-run target in 53 overs.

