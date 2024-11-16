Haris, Abbas heroics restrict Aussies to 147 in Sydney thrash

Haris, Abbas heroics restrict Aussies to 147 in Sydney thrash

The match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

SYDNEY (Dunya News) - Pakistan have turned things around after initial 3 overs, as Australia manage to score 147 off their 20 overs.

Australia completed their first 50 runs in 19 balls while their second 50 took them 61 deliviries.

T20 specialist Haris Rauf claimed 4 wickets becoming the joint-most wicket taker for Pakistan in T20 Internationals, alongside Shadab Khan. Haris achieved this feat in 74 matches compared to Shadab's 104.

Young Abbas Afridi took three, while debutant Sufyan Muqeem took two wickets.

Haris Rauf removed Jack Fraser McGurk and Josh Inglis after quick-fire 50 run partnership from the opening pair.

McGurk scored 20 off 9 deliveries whereas the skipper Inglis followed him without scoring.

In the second T20 match, the host team, Australia, won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.

Pakistan's team is led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Australia's captaincy is in the hands of Josh Inglis.

In the first T20 match of the 3-match series, Australia defeated Pakistan by 29 runs. Due to rain, the match was shortened to 7 overs per side.

Pakistan's Squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Muqeem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Abbas Afridi.

Australia's Squad

Jack Fraser McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.