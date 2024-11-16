Australia beat Pakistan by 13 run to seal T20I series 2-0

Cricket Cricket Australia beat Pakistan by 13 run to seal T20I series 2-0

Johnson removed five Pakistani players to ensure victory for his side

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 18:30:33 PKT

SYDNEY (Dunya News) – Australia beat Pakistan by 13 runs in second match to clinch three-match T20I series 2-0 in Sydney on Saturday.

In pursuit of 148-run target, Pakistan were bowled out for 133 in the last over of the match, thanks to the five-for claimed by Johnson. After the top order comprising Muhammad Rizwan (16), Babar Azam (3) and Sahibzada Farhan (5) were dismissed in early blows, Usman Khawaja tried to put his side back on the track with his fifty.

But Johnson managed to send him to pavilion, brining the Team Green under pressure again. Irfan Khan played an unbeaten innings of 36 runs, reviving the hops for turning the tables over the hosts but he could not get the support from fellow players, who were removed in quick sessions.

Earlier, Australia set a target of 148 runs after electing to bat first. The hosts took an impressive start as they completed their first 50 runs in 19 balls while their second 50 took them 61 deliveries.

T20 specialist Haris Rauf claimed 4 wickets becoming the joint-most wicket taker for Pakistan in T20 Internationals, alongside Shadab Khan. Haris achieved this feat in 74 matches compared to Shadab's 104.

Young Abbas Afridi took three, while debutant Sufyan Muqeem took two wickets. Haris Rauf removed Jack Fraser McGurk and Josh Inglis after quick-fire 50 run partnership from the opening pair.

McGurk scored 20 off 9 deliveries whereas the skipper Inglis followed him without scoring.

In the first T20 match of the 3-match series, Australia defeated Pakistan by 29 runs. Due to rain, the match was shortened to 7 overs per side.

Pakistan's Squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Muqeem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Abbas Afridi.

Australia's Squad

Jack Fraser McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.