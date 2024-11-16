Mohammad Amir backs PCB's stand on Champions Trophy hosting

Sat, 16 Nov 2024 14:39:10 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan's national fast bowler Mohammad Amir has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) position regarding the hosting of the Champions Trophy.

In a video message, Amir stated that the decision to host the Champions Trophy was made long ago, and Pakistan has invested significant resources in upgrading its stadiums.

He emphasised that it was not acceptable that any team refuse to play and suggested that the tournament should not be postponed without valid reasons.

He pointed out that England and Bangladesh had recently toured Pakistan, and for any team to refuse, there must be strong justifications, which, according to him, are currently nonexistent.

He also expressed his views on the matter, stating, "I would blame the ICC for this situation. If any team refuses to play, they can always replace them with another team and proceed with the tournament."