Cricket Cricket India go on record six-hitting spree against South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) – Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma hit centuries as India went on a six-hitting spree in the fourth and final Twenty20 international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Samson made 109 not out and Varma hit an unbeaten 120 in an Indian total of 283 for one.

It was the second-highest T20 total between Test nations, just 14 runs short of the 297 for six that India made against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last month.

The Indian batsmen hit 23 sixes –- a record between Test countries. Varma hit 10, Samson nine and Abhishek Sharma lashed four sixes before he was the only batsman dismissed, for 36.

