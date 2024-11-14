Champions Trophy tour set to kick off in Islamabad from Nov 16

The trophy will visit scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour is all set to start in Islamabad from November 16 to 24.

The trophy will visit scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement shared on social media.

The board also shared a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November.

Furthermore, this is the first time the Champions Trophy tour will begin without the announcement of the schedule for the tournament by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC usually announces the schedule of the tournaments four months before their start. For instance, the schedule for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 was announced four months prior in January, and the schedule for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 was announced three months prior in June.

The Champions Trophy is set to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025, but the schedule has yet to be announced by the ICC.

