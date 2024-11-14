Babar Azam achieves another T2OI milestone

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam achieves another T2OI milestone

He has played 124 matches so far in his career

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 20:58:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has achieved another milestone in the T20 cricket.

The right-hand batter has become the player to have played the most T20I matches for Pakistan. He has represented Pakistan in 124 matches so far.

Babar Azam has scored 4,148 runs at an average of 40.66 while his highest score in T20 is 122 runs. He has also scored three centuries in T20Is for Pakistan.

He is followed by Shoaib Malik at second place, who has played 123 matches. Mohammad Hafeez is at the third place with 119 matches while Shadab Khan has played 104 matches.

Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan has represented Pakistan in 103 matches.

