Pakistan to take on Australia in first T20I today

Rizwan's side has won ODI series against hosts

Updated On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 03:04:15 PKT

BRISBANE (Dunya News) – Mohammad Rizwan is set to lead Pakistan’s T20I team, becoming the 12th man to be in charge, after a drought-breaking ODI series win over Australia last week. Pakistan will take on Australia in the three T20I matches on 14, 16 and 18 November in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart, respectively.

Six players - Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan joined the T20I squad in Brisbane on 11 November after undergoing a five-day training camp in Karachi.

Pakistan and Australia’s last bilateral face-off in the T20I format came in March 2022 when the two teams played a one-off T20I in Lahore which Australia won. In Pakistan’s last T20I series in Australia in November 2019, the hosts won 2-0 after the opening game ended up as no result.

Josh Inglis will lead Australia in the T20I series while Tim David and Nathan Ellis have joined Australia’s T20I squad. Josh Philippe has replaced injured Cooper Connolly.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan said, “We are confident after beating Australia in the ODI series but international cricket is always challenging so we aim to do things as better as we can going into this T20I series against Australia.

“We have determined the roles of various players in the team and look forward to executing our best plans not just in this series but also in the upcoming white-ball fixtures against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“My intent is to keep everyone in the group involved and positive about the game. Of course, the conditions have helped the bowlers on this tour so far but we also want to prove our mettle as a batting unit and I look forward to an exciting contest in the three matches.”

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain – wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan