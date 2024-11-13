Shaheen Afridi reclaims top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Cricket Cricket Shaheen Afridi reclaims top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Afridi took eight wickets across three matches against Australia at an average of 12.62

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 17:06:39 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi has reclaimed No 1 spot in latest ODI rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer was rewarded with the top spot after his thrilling performance in Australia ODI series, which was won by Pakistan 2-1 earlier this month.

Afridi took eight wickets across three matches at an average of 12.62. It saw Afridi move up three places and take the premier position from South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (down two spots to third), while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan remains in second.

Afridi has previously first held the No 1 bowler ranking midway through last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

Haris Rauf improved 14 places to 13th overall and reaches a new career-high rating following his 10 wickets and Player of the Series heroics against Australia, while compatriot Naseem Shah also found a new career-best mark improving 14 rungs to equal 55th.

Afridi's rise to the top means Pakistan now has the top-ranked player in both batting and bowling in ODI cricket, with former skipper Babar Azam increasing his lead at the top of the batter charts following 80 runs against Australia when dismissed just once.

It bodes well for Pakistan ahead of next year's Champions Trophy event, with new skipper Mohammad Rizwan (up two places to equal 23th) also making gains on the list for ODI batters following his 74 runs in Australia.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (up 11 places to equal 23rd) and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (up two spots to equal 31st) also make ground on the list for ODI batters, while West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (up one place to equal 14th) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (up nine rungs to equal 23rd) were among the movers for ODI bowlers.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi remains out in front on the list for ODI all-rounders, although Mehidy (up four places to fourth) and Omarzai (up two rungs to ninth) make some ground this week.

