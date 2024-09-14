ICC unveils 'Whatever it takes' Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign film

The film is a celebration of women’s game and showcases their inspiring journeys of big successes

(Web Desk) -The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is less than three weeks away. And to celebrate the beginning of this special event, ICC launched the a series of campaign films 'Whatever it takes', starring superstars like India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her teammate Shafali Verma, and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

The film is a celebration of the women’s game and showcases their inspiring journeys of big successes and overcoming even bigger challenges. It also captures the excitement surrounding the tournament, which will be played from 3 to 20 October.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of the T20 format, and we’re looking forward to having the world’s best players on display in Dubai and Sharjah throughout October,” Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager - Marketing and Communications, said.

“The ‘Whatever It Takes’ campaign embodies the spirit and objectives of the ICC’s Women’s Cricket Strategy which aims to grow the women’s game by improving its visibility, perception and awareness for cricket fans around the world.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class event that will usher in a new generation of heroes, while providing fans with an unforgettable experience on every match day.”

The 18-day event will be played across two venues in the UAE – Dubai and Sharjah. Ten teams have been divided into groups of five each, with the top two teams from each group going on to play the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be held on 17 October (Dubai) and 18 October (Sharjah), with the final being played in Dubai on 20 October.