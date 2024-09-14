PCB revises Champions One-Day Cup schedule
Cricket
The fans who have bought tickets for the 17 Sept match can use the same tickets for the 18 Sept
FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that the 17 September fixture of Champions One-Day Cup between Dolphins and Markhors has been rescheduled to 18 September due to Rabi-ul-Awal public holiday.
The fans who have bought tickets for the 17 September match can use the same tickets for the 18 September fixture (no exchange of ticket required), which will now be a day game with the toss taking place at 9am and the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am.
It is pertinent to remember that the Qualifier and the Eliminator 1 and 2, at the end of the single-league round, will take place on
24, 25 and 27 September, respectively with the final locked for 29 September.
Revised Schedule (from 14 to 22 September):
14 September - Dolphins vs Panthers (d/n) 3pm
15 September - Markhors vs Stallions (d/n) 3pm
16 September - Lions vs Panthers (d) 9.30am
18 September – Dolphins vs Lions (d) 9.30am
19 September – Stallions vs Dolphins (d/n) 3pm
20 September – Lions vs Markhors (d/n) 3pm
21 September – Panthers vs Stallions (d/n) 3pm
22 September – Dolphins vs Lions (d/n) 3pm