Cricket Cricket PCB revises Champions One-Day Cup schedule

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 18:18:44 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that the 17 September fixture of Champions One-Day Cup between Dolphins and Markhors has been rescheduled to 18 September due to Rabi-ul-Awal public holiday.

The fans who have bought tickets for the 17 September match can use the same tickets for the 18 September fixture (no exchange of ticket required), which will now be a day game with the toss taking place at 9am and the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am.

It is pertinent to remember that the Qualifier and the Eliminator 1 and 2, at the end of the single-league round, will take place on

24, 25 and 27 September, respectively with the final locked for 29 September.

Revised Schedule (from 14 to 22 September):

14 September - Dolphins vs Panthers (d/n) 3pm

15 September - Markhors vs Stallions (d/n) 3pm

16 September - Lions vs Panthers (d) 9.30am

18 September – Dolphins vs Lions (d) 9.30am

19 September – Stallions vs Dolphins (d/n) 3pm

20 September – Lions vs Markhors (d/n) 3pm

21 September – Panthers vs Stallions (d/n) 3pm

22 September – Dolphins vs Lions (d/n) 3pm

