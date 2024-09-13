Ireland announce limited-overs squad for South Africa series

Andrew Balbirnie wasn't picked in the T20I squad

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 17:09:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ireland have named their white-ball squads for the upcoming series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates. The series marks Ireland's return to limited-overs cricket after their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

In a prominent move, Andrew Balbirnie wasn't picked in the T20I squad, and was confirmed to open the batting in ODIs.

“One area we will explore on this tour is the top order in our T20 squad," Ireland selector Andrew White said.

"We’ll be looking at introducing a new dynamic, with Andrew Balbirnie sitting out the T20Is on this occasion. There are only two T20Is in the upcoming series, but they will offer important opportunities as we try to increase our levels of performance again.

"Andrew remains very much central to our thoughts and will open the batting in the ODIs."

White reiterated that Ireland are considering the upcoming series as the start of a new cycle for the team with important ICC events in 2026 (Men's T20 World Cup) and 2027 (Men's Cricket World Cup).

“2026 and 2027 are pivotal years for our white-ball squads – those years being the next T20 and 50-over World Cups respectively," said White. "Given their timeframes, it means we are looking at this upcoming series against South Africa as the start of a new cycle."

Ireland Men’s ODI squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Ireland Men’s T20I squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young