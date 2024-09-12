Panthers win toss, opt to bowl against Markhors in champions cup opener

The Markhors are led by Mohammad Rizwan while Shadab Khan is captaining The Panthers

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - In the opening match of the Champions One-Day Cup, the Panthers won the toss and chose to field against the Markhors.

The match is being played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. The Markhors are led by Mohammad Rizwan whereas Shadab Khan is captaining the Panthers. Dunya News is the media partner of the Panthers.

Markhors Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Faizan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Shah Nawaz Dahani, Aaqib Javed

Panthers Squad

Shadab Khan (Captain), Usman Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Azan Owais, Haider Ali, Mubashir Khan, Imad Butt, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Mohammad Zeeshan

SECURITY MEASURES

Police have implemented stringent security measures, with roads around the stadium barricaded and cordoned off with barbed wires.

More than 3,000 officers and personnel would be on security duty, while traffic police would manage routes around the stadium and teams' movement.

Six parking points have been designated around the stadium for fans.

TROPHY UNVEILING

The trophy for the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup was unveiled at Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday. The captains and mentors of all five participating teams attended the ceremony and took part in a photo shoot with the trophy.

The tournament would feature top Pakistani players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah, besides domestic players.

The winning team would get a prize of Rs30 million whereas the runner-up would be awarded Rs15 million.

Pakistan white-ball cricket team Head Coach Gary Kirsten would also be present during the tournament.