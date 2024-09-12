Champions One-Day Cup kicks off today with exciting opening match

Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 14:44:37 PKT

FAISALABAD (Web Desk) - The wait is finally over for cricket fans as the Champions One-Day Cup is set to begin today (Thursday).

The opening match would feature Mohammad Rizwan's Markhors taking on Shadab Khan's Panthers. The game would start at 3pm at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Sources said that prior to the opening match, a drum group performance would take place from 1 to 2pm, followed by a music performance by Aima Baig during the innings break.

The stadium gates open to spectators three hours before the match begins.

The police have implemented stringent security measures, with roads around the stadium barricaded and cordoned off with barbed wires.

Over 3,000 officers and personnel would be on security duty, while traffic police would manage routes around the stadium and team movement.

Six parking points have been designated around the stadium for fans.

The trophy for the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup was unveiled at Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday. The captains and mentors from all five participating teams attended the ceremony and took part in a photo shoot with the trophy.

The tournament would feature top International Pakistani players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, and others, along with domestic players.

The winning team would receive a prize of 30 million rupees, while the runner-up would be awarded 15 million rupees.

Pakistan white-ball cricket team Head Coach Gary Kirsten would also be present during the tournament.