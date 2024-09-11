Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen climb in latest ICC Test rankings

Cricket Cricket Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen climb in latest ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam climbed to 11th spot with one place improvement

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 17:30:13 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan moved up in latest Test rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Babar Azam climbed to 11th spot with one place improvement while Mohammad Rizwan secured 9th position after rising one spot.

In bowler’s rankings, the left-arm pacer reclaimed spot in top 10. He stood at 10th position with 709 rating points.

Meanwhile, six Sri Lankan players have obtained new career-high ratings on the latest rankings following their upset Test victory over England at The Oval.

Sri Lanka produced their first Test win over England away from home in the third Test of their recently-completed series, with the likes of skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, middle-order performer Kamindu Mendis and opener Pathum Nissanka leading the way with the bat for the island nation.

It was de Silva who top-scored for Sri Lanka in the first innings of the Test with a stylish 69 and that helped the right-hander obtain a new career-best rating and gain three places to move to 13th overall on the Test rankings for batters to now be the leading player on the list from his team.

England's Joe Root holds on to his spot as the No.1 ranked Test batter despite scores of just 13 and 12 at The Oval, although the right-hander does see his rating fall from 922 rating points to 899 and allows the likes of New Zealand duo Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell and Australia's Steve Smith to draw closer.

It's a similar story for England's Harry Brook, with the right-hander falling seven places to 12th after scores of 19 and three against Sri Lanka.

Teammates Lahiru Kumara (up 10 rungs to 32nd) and Milan Rathnayake (up 26 spots to equal 84th) also make some ground, while England quick Olly Stone (up 13 places to 74th) improves on the back of his three scalps in the first innings of the Test.

