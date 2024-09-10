England pair respond to T20 World Cup shock with ODI rankings rise

England have cruised to a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series

(Web Desk) - A host of England players have been rewarded for some excellent performances against Ireland by making good ground on the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings.

With the majority of their squad for next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup rested, a new-look England team have made a fast start to their ongoing white-ball tour of Ireland.

Led superbly by stand-in skipper Kate Cross, England have cruised to a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series and a host of their star performers have made eye-catching movement on the updated player rankings.

Veteran batter Tammy Beaumont scored a magnificent 150 in the second match of the Ireland series in Belfast and gains one place on the list for ODI batters to improve to 13th overall.

It was Beaumont's 10th ODI century of her career, meaning the right-hander has scored the third most centuries by any player in women's ODI cricket.

Both Beaumont and Cross were overlooked for England's squad at the Women's T20 World Cup and have responded with excellent efforts in Ireland.

Cross makes some good ground on the list for ODI bowlers, with the right-armer closing in on teammate Sophie Ecclestone at the top of the rankings in second place and finding a new career-high rating following her six-wicket haul with the ball in the series opener.

It saw Cross improve her rating from 686 rating points to 703, with Ecclestone falling to 778 rating points after being rested for the Ireland series.

Young England seamer Lauren Filer also makes some ground on the list for ODI bowlers as she moves up 14 places to 60th, while Ireland duo Freya Sargent (up 11 places to equal 89st) and Orla Prendergast (up 17 spots to equal 91st) are also rewarded.

The absence of Nat Sciver-Brunt in Ireland sees South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp re-claim the spot as the No.1 ranked all-rounder on the updated rankings, while Cross jumps up this list six places to move to 12th overall.