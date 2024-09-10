Shaheen Afridi avows lack of player pool in Pakistan cricket

Shaheen Afridi believes that there is a shortage of players in Pakistan cricket.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 11:49:33 PKT

FAISALABAD (Web Desk) - Captain of the Lions Shaheen Shah Afridi underscored the critical need for a larger player pool in Pakistani cricket.

In a recent video message, Afridi expressed that the Champions One Day Cup was crucial for Pakistan cricket, stating, "There is a shortage of players in Pakistan cricket. The Champions Cup will help increase the player pool for selection, and we need young players who are always ready to compete."

He also mentioned his willingness to support and encourage young talent, noting that it was an excellent opportunity for him to learn from domestic players.

Afridi expressed optimism about Abdullah Shafique, stating, "Abdullah Shafique will break many records. Although he was out of form recently, he is expected to perform well in white-ball cricket. I have high hopes for him; he is my favorite."