PCB refuses NOC for Pakistani players in Zim Afro T10 League

Cricket Cricket PCB refuses NOC for Pakistani players in Zim Afro T10 League

PCB stated that no national cricketer would receive an NOC until the league was approved by ICC.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 11:05:12 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The participation of Pakistani cricketers in the Zim Afro T10 League, scheduled to take place in Harare from September 21, became uncertain due to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) refusal to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to national players.

Sources indicated that seven Pakistani cricketers, including Shahnawaz Dhani, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, and Salman Irshad, were selected for the Zim Afro League.

Shahnawaz Dhani, Asif Ali, and Haider Ali are currently part of the PCB Champions One Day Cup teams in Faisalabad. However, the PCB was yet to issue NOCs for their participation in the league.

According to PCB officials, the Zim Afro T10 League has not yet received approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC), and thus, the board could not grant NOCs.

The PCB stated that no national cricketer would receive an NOC until the league was officially approved by the ICC.

If the PCB maintained its policy of not issuing NOCs, only Mohammad Irfan and Salman Irshad, who are not currently under any PCB contract, would be eligible to play in the league.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Zim Afro T10 League stated that the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, being a full member of the ICC, has already granted permission for the league. Therefore, they believed ICC approval was not required.