National Men's U19 tournaments to begin on Tuesday

Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 16:57:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The National Men’s U19 three-day Championship and One-Day Cup are set to begin on Tuesday, 10 September. Each round of the three-day games will be followed by the One-Day games. As such, a total of 98 matches each will be played over a 61-day period.

Eighteen teams of 16 regions will participate in the tournament, whose one-day final will be held on 22 October and the three-day final from 6-9 November. Venues of the final will be announced in due course.

The 18 regional teams will be equally divided into three groups with the matches to be played on a single-league basis till 12 October. The next phase will include one-day matches between three group toppers on a single-league from 16-22 October, followed by three-day matches between the group toppers again on a single-league basis from 25 October to 9 November.

Peshawar will defend the three-day title, while Karachi Whites are the reigning one-day champions.

The squads have been selected following the Regional Inter-District U19 Tournament from 23 May to 10 June in which 104 district sides had participated.

The National Men’s U19 Championship and Cup is expected to provide the budding and emerging teenagers to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the Pakistan U19 team for the upcoming tri-nation 50-over series in November in UAE, which will be followed by the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.