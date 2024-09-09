ICC delegation to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 preparations

The ICC team would inspect the preparations being made for the Champions Trophy 2025.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An ICC delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the coming days.

According to sources, the ICC team would inspect the preparations being made for the Champions Trophy 2025.



They would review the ongoing upgrades at the Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi stadiums.

PCB officials are expected to brief the ICC delegation on the construction work at these stadiums.

Sources also indicated that the delegation is likely to meet with PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, and would receive briefings on accommodations and security arrangements for foreign teams.

The PCB has assured all stakeholders that the upgrades would be completed by December.

The Champions Trophy is set to take place in February and March of next year across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.