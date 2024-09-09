Lions secure massive 231-run victory over Panthers in practice game

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - The Lions have delivered a commanding 231-run defeat to the Panthers in the first practice match of the Champions One Day Cup 2024.

Batting first, the Lions smashed 398 runs in 50 overs, with Imam-ul-Haq playing a spectacular innings of 178 runs off 114 balls. For the Panthers, Imad Butt claimed 3 wickets, and Mohammad Hasnain took 2.

Chasing the target, the Panthers were all out for 167 runs. Rizwan Mehmood was the top scorer with 58 runs, while seven batsmen failed to reach double figures. For the Lions, Faisal Akram took 3 wickets, and Aamer Yamin captured 2.

The second practice match would be held tomorrow between the Wolves and the Dolphins.