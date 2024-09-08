Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi next week to oversee Champions Trophy preparations

KARACHI (Dunya News) - PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to visit Karachi next week to oversee preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

During his visit, Naqvi would review the ongoing construction work at the National Stadium, where significant upgrades were underway to host the long awaited cricket tournament.

The construction work included enhancements to the stadium facilities.

The PCB Chairman would be briefed by engineers on the progress.

Additionally, further discussions with the foreign companies are expected to cover plans for building hotels in Karachi and Lahore to accommodate teams, officials, and visitors for the event.

The PCB has sought design proposals from international companies for these hotels, which would follow the stadium's upgrades.

Naqvi's visit aims to ensure that all arrangements were on track for a successful Champions Trophy.