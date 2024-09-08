Mohammad Rizwan likely to be named captain for all formats

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is expected to be appointed captain for all formats.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled a key meeting on September 22 to discuss captaincy and other decisions.

The meeting would include red ball coach Jason Gillespie, white ball coach Gary Kirsten, high-performance coach Tim Nielsen, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, and other officials.

The PCB is likely to make decisions based on consultations with the coaches.

Final decisions would be made by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after reviewing input from coaches, mentors, and the selection committee.