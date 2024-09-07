Naqvi confident of all teams' participation in Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy

Cricket Cricket Naqvi confident of all teams' participation in Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy

Says PCB is in touch with crickets boards of all participating countries

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 17:07:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday the Champions Trophy 2025 all participating teams, including India, would be visiting Pakistan for the tournament.

In an informal discussion with reporters, Naqvi said the PCB was in touch with all the board of the participating countries, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The PCB chief stated that all the preparations for the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be played in Feb-March 2025, had been completed.

It is recalled that India hasn't traveled to Pakistan since 2007-08 due to the political tensions between the neighbouring countries. The BCCI is yet to issue an official statement about Indian team’s travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Naqvi also shared update on rehabilitation of stadiums in country. He said the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be completed by December 31.

He said Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium need to be rebuilt from scratch. The renovation of National Stadium in Karachi will also be completed before the Champions Trophy.

He also announced building a Dubai-styled stadium in Islamabad.

