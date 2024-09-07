National cricketers undergo fitness tests at Faisalabad High Performance Center

Cricket Cricket National cricketers undergo fitness tests at Faisalabad High Performance Center

The results of these fitness tests would be used to revise the central contract list.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 14:27:02 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - The fitness tests for national cricketers have commenced at the Faisalabad High Performance Center.

Sources revealed that the physiotherapist and trainer of the national cricket team conducted fitness assessments for 10 cricketers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf.

The morning session included evaluations of physical fitness and agility through 2-kilometer running, running on the crease, and various physical exercises to assess players' skills, and heart rates.

Fitness tests for captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam, among others, are expected on September 9.

The results of these fitness tests would be used to revise the central contract list.

The fitness report would also play a role in selecting potential players for the series against England and the tour of Australia.

The PCB has decided to test the fitness of a total of 30 players.

Fitness tests for 13 players, including new performers, have already been conducted in Lahore.

Last year, the PCB awarded central contracts to 25 cricketers.