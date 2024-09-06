Pakistan spin wizard Abdul Qadir remembered on death anniversary
Cricket
He represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 One Day International matches
LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan's master leg-spinner Abdul Qadir was remembered on his fifth death anniversary on Sept 6 (Friday).
Abdul Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 One Day International matches. To his credit, he has 236 Test wickets and 132 wickets in one-day matches at an average of 32.80 and 26.16, respectively.
The Lahore-born cricketer also had three half-centuries in the longest format of cricket. He played his last international match in November 1993.
The legendary leg spinner died of a cardiac arrest in Lahore this day in 2019. He was 63.
He is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal.