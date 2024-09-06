Pakistan spin wizard Abdul Qadir remembered on death anniversary

Cricket Cricket Pakistan spin wizard Abdul Qadir remembered on death anniversary

He represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 One Day International matches

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 17:00:52 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan's master leg-spinner Abdul Qadir was remembered on his fifth death anniversary on Sept 6 (Friday).

Abdul Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 One Day International matches. To his credit, he has 236 Test wickets and 132 wickets in one-day matches at an average of 32.80 and 26.16, respectively.

The Lahore-born cricketer also had three half-centuries in the longest format of cricket. He played his last international match in November 1993.

The legendary leg spinner died of a cardiac arrest in Lahore this day in 2019. He was 63.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal.



