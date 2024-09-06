Afghanistan's Zadran to miss New Zealand Test due to injury

The 19-year-old, who has taken nine wickets in his two Tests, has been told to rest for four weeks

Fri, 06 Sep 2024 16:01:56 PKT

(Reuters) – Afghanistan bowler Naveed Zadran will miss next week's Test match against New Zealand with a side strain injury, the Afghan cricket board said on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who has taken nine wickets in his two Tests, has been told to rest for three to four weeks in the hope of recovering before this month's One-Day International series against South Africa, the board posted on X.

All-rounder Rashid Khan has also been ruled out with a back injury.

Afghanistan, who play their home matches outside the country, will host New Zealand in a one-off Test in India from Monday, before playing three One-day Internationals against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates starting Sept. 18.