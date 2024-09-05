Jos Buttler ruled out of IT20 series with Australia

Phil Salt of Lancashire will lead the T20I team

(Web Desk) - England Men's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has been ruled out of the upcoming Vitality IT20 series against Australia due to a setback with a right calf injury. This injury also places his participation in the Metro Bank ODIs later this month in doubt.

Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has been called up as a replacement in the T20 squad. The three-match IT20 series is set to begin next week at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton, on 11 September 2024.

Additionally, Essex batter Jordan Cox has been added to the ODI squad as cover. The five-match ODI series is scheduled to start on 19 September at Trent Bridge.

In Buttler's absence, Phil Salt of Lancashire, who has captained the Manchester Originals in The Hundred this season, will lead the T20 side.

England Men's IT20 Squad

Phil Salt (Lancashire) - Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

ill Jacks (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dan Mousley (Warwickshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

John Turner (Hampshire)

England Men's ODI Squad

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) - Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

John Turner (Hampshire)