Shan Masood denies rumours of resigning as Pakistan Test Captain

Cricket Cricket Shan Masood denies rumours of resigning as Pakistan Test Captain

He also clarified that there were no conflicts with Shaheen and Gillespie.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 08:45:07 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan's Test cricket captain, Shan Masood, has firmly denied rumours of stepping down from his role.

Talking about the social media speculations and claims of conflicts with Shaheen Afridi and Jason Gillespie, he dismissed these rumors, stating there was no truth to the allegations.

Upon asking that after an embarrassing defeat, whether he would resign or not, he negated the idea of stepping down from the role.

Addressing a viral video showing Afridi removing Masood's hand from his shoulder, Masood explained that he had placed his hand on Afridi's shoulder, which was sore from a previous injury.

Afridi removed it due to discomfort, and there were no issues between them.

Masood also addressed claims of a dispute with head coach Gillespie, explaining that it was a matter of the quality of the ball used in the match. He said that the ball provided was significantly softer than the one previously used.

He said that the team avoided social media distractions during matches to maintain focus.