Shan admits mistakes after humiliating Test series defeat against Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket Shan admits mistakes after humiliating Test series defeat against Bangladesh

The visitors convincingly sweep the Test series 2-0

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 16:49:21 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood has expressed disappointment over the historic whitewash by Bangladesh in the two-match series.

Bangladesh defeated the national team in both matches held in Rawalpindi, resulting in a 2-0 series whitewash. This is only the second time in history that Pakistan has lost a home Test series.

In a post-match discussion, Shan Masood admitted that Pakistan made many mistakes in the series. He also appreciated the visitors for playing with more discipline. He also emphasised the importance of fitness for both bowlers and batters in Test cricket.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed joy at the historic victory. He said the fast bowlers performed brilliantly throughout the series. He attributed the win to the collective effort of all team members.

Shanto also praised Mehdi Hasan Miraz as a hardworking cricketer for consistently delivering good performances.