Cricket Cricket Scotland name squad for maiden Women's T20 World Cup

Kathryn Bryce will lead Scotland in the mega cricket event

(Web Desk) - Star all-rounder Kathryn Bryce will lead Scotland in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Bryce last appeared in Scotland colours during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 in May this year in the UAE. Her standout performance with the bat (177 runs) and ball (nine wickets) helped the European side qualify for their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka were the other qualifiers from the tournament.

Her sister, wicket-keeper-batter Sarah Bryce is the designated vice-captain. Also in the squad is experienced leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood, who recently led the side to a victory in the Netherlands tri-series.

Squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell.

In Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser and Megan McColl among others, Scotland have plenty of options who can contribute with both bat and ball and head coach Craig Wallace is confident of a strong showing.

“The make-up and balance of this squad is outstanding. We’ve got match-winners from start to finish within it, which I think is the big difference in the evolution of this squad during my short tenure. People have been putting in crucial performances each time they step onto the field, and that runs right the way through the squad," Wallace said.

“While it was really tough, it was also actually enjoyable to select this squad, looking back at many of those great performances, and we know all 15 players can go out there and win cricket matches for us at the World Cup.

“If you look at the recent Netherlands series, we won five games out of six, and there is a depth in the wider group now, proved by some of those who’ve not been selected but who’ve been pushing and performing all year. It was great to be able to argue about players’ cases in a positive sense based on the work they’ve all produced."

Scotland are in Group B of the competition along with neighbours England, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh and Wallace is refusing to put any limitations on what his squad can achieve.

“I am so excited about what lies ahead. If we behave and play the way we have done during the last year, who knows what can happen at the World Cup – we could win as many games as we want to. The players play a great brand of cricket, and have so much belief in themselves, so the possibilities are limitless, really," he added.

“To help this squad qualify for the World Cup is the greatest thing I’ve achieved. To be part of history is massively special for all the players – and for me, though I’m just trying to help these players on a journey. I’m far more excited and more nervous about this World Cup than I was when I was a player!”