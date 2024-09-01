PCB announces free viewing for Champions One Day Cup matches

Cricket Cricket PCB announces free viewing for Champions One Day Cup matches

Cricket fans would be able to watch all matches for free except the final four.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 15:21:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that, on the directive of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, all Champions One Day Cup matches would be for free form spectators except for the last four games.

A meeting chaired by Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the arrangements for the Champions One Day Cup, with participants including Chief Operating Officer Salman Nasir, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, Advisor Bilal Afzal, Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, preparations for the Champions One Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad were discussed.

It was reported that the fitness tests for the players of the Champions One Day Cup teams have been completed.

As per Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's directive, cricket fans would be able to watch all matches for free except the final four.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said “the people of Faisalabad have a deep love for cricket, and for the first time in a long while, top Pakistani players will participate in a major tournament in Faisalabad.”

Naqvi further added that the Champions One Day Cup would not only showcase talent but also strengthen domestic cricket.

He emphasised that the entire team needed to work responsibly to ensure the success of the Champions One Day Cup.