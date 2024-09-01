Root sets multiple records in second Test against Sri Lanka

LONDON (Web Desk) - England's middle-order batsman Joe Root achieved several milestones during the second Test against Sri Lanka.

In the second innings at Lords, Root became the English batsman with the most Test centuries, surpassing Alastair Cook's record of 33 centuries with his 34th century.

Notably, this was Root’s 145th Test match, compared to Cook's 161.

Root also claimed the record for the most centuries scored at “Home of Cricket”, The Lords Cricket Ground, with seven to his name, overtaking England's Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan, who each had six centuries to their name.

Additionally, Root became the fourth batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test match at Lords, following George Headley (West Indies, 1939), Graham Gooch (England, 1990), and Michael Vaughan (England, 2004).

In this Test, Root scored 143 runs in the first innings and 103 in the second before being dismissed.

His recent century placed him joint sixth in the all-time list of Test centuries alongside Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene, making him the only active Test cricketer in this elite group.