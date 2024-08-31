Ahmed Shehzad withdraws from Champions One Day Cup

Shehzad criticised the PCB for nepotism, false promises, and injustices toward domestic players.

LAHORE (Web Desk) — National cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has announced that he would not participate in the Champions One Day Cup.

In a statement, Shehzad criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for nepotism, false promises, and injustices toward domestic players.

He expressed frustration over the PCB’s expenditure on mentors. He claimed that this expenditure was wasteful, especially during a time when Pakistan was grappling with inflation, poverty, and high electricity bills.

Shehzad pointed out that the PCB was spending millions on mentors who were not contributing effectively, resulting in poor performance by the national team.

He also condemned the PCB’s claim of lacking “instruments for surgery”, which he believed reflected a lack of respect for domestic cricket.

Shehzad stated that as a patriotic Pakistani and cricket enthusiast, he could not support a system devoid of merit and has decided to withdraw from supporting this failing system.