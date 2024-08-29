Pakistan vs Bangladesh second Test to start in Rawalpindi on Friday

Shaheen Afridi has bee dropped for the match

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the second Test of two-match series against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0. The match will be played from August 30 to September 3.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh.

National Test team head coach Jason Gillespie confirmed that Shaheen Shah Afridi would not be part of the playing eleven for the Rawalpindi Test.

Afridi, who had traveled to Karachi after the first Test for the birth of his son, has rejoined the squad in Rawalpindi but would not play in the upcoming match.

Gillespie explained that since Afridi had recently become a father, the team wanted him to spend time with his family.

He added that Afridi was working with Azhar Mahmood and continued to play in all three formats of cricket.

Pakistan Squad for Second Test Against Bangladesh

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vcp), Abrar Ahmad, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ali, and Naseem Shah.

