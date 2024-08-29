New Zealand appoint Jacob Oram as bowling coach

CHRISTCHURCH (Reuters) — Former allrounder Jacob Oram will take over as New Zealand's bowling coach from Oct. 7, governing body New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

Oram, 46, represented New Zealand as a player for 11 years and previously served as the bowling coach of the country's A team and the women's team.

"To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour," Oram said in a statement.