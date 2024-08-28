Pak Shaheens vs Bangladesh 'A' match abandoned

Cricket Cricket Pak Shaheens vs Bangladesh 'A' match abandoned

Pakistan Shaheens lead the 50-over series by 1-0

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 17:39:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The second game of the three match One-Day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A was abandoned due to persistent rain and wet outfield here at the Islamabad Club on Wednesday.

Pakistan Shaheens lead the 50-over series by 1-0 after having won the first match by eight wickets on August 26. The third match will be played on August 30 at the same venue.

On Monday, right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul and half-centuries by Haseebullah and Usman Khan guided Pakistan Shaheens to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh ‘A’ in the first one-day.

After opting to field, Pakistan Shaheens bundled out the visiting team for 183 runs in 36 overs. Abbas was the pick of the bowlers, with match figures of 9-0-38-5. This was Abbas’ second five-fer in 22 List-A matches. Left-arm pacer Jahandad Khan (2-51) and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz (2-29) equally supported Abbas as only Saif Hassan (58, 47b, 10x4s, 1x6) managed to score a half-century for Bangladesh ‘A’. Rishad Hossain coming to bat at number nine was the other notable run-getter, scoring 40 off 37 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

In turn, Shaheens’ achieved the target in 27.5 overs courtesy a 129-run partnership between Haseebullah and Usman for the second wicket. Left-handed opening batter Haseebullah returned undefeated on 73 off 81 balls, smashing seven fours and two sixes. Right-handed batter Usman fell 13 runs short of his first List-A century. His innings included eight boundaries and five towering sixes, which came of 60 balls. Omair Bin Yousuf also returned unbeaten on 14 off 19, adding an unbroken 42-run partnership for the third wicket with Haseebullah.

For Bangladesh ‘A’, Mahedi Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain snapped a wicket each.