Abrar, Kamran join Pakistan Test squad

They will represent Pakistan in second Test match against Bangladesh

Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 17:24:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam have joined the Pakistan Test squad ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.

Both players were released from the Test squad before start of the first Test match and featured for Pakistan Shaheens in a four-day game against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club from August 20 to 23.

Also, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was released from the squad at the conclusion of the first Test, rejoined the squad on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Aamir Jamal, who had been released from the squad to work on his fitness at the NCA, has been recalled. Aamir’s participation in the second Test will remain subject to fitness clearance.

Pakistan squad for second Test against Bangladesh: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.