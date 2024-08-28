Door not closed on Bairstow's white-ball career, says England selector

England chief selector Luke Wright said Jonny Bairstow's international white-ball career is not over

LONDON (AFP) – England chief selector Luke Wright said Jonny Bairstow's international white-ball career is not over despite the 34-year-old's omission from the upcoming series against Australia.

Bairstow and fellow veterans Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan were overlooked with five uncapped players selected for the three T20s and five ODIs in just 19 days between September 11 and 29.

An integral part of England's 50-over World Cup success in 2019, Bairstow has struggled for form since he returned from breaking his leg two years ago.

"One of Jonny's great strengths is how much he wants to play," said Wright.

"We just want him back to being one of the best players in the world. He had that horrific injury, and that's been the message. Can we get you back to where you were pre-injury?

"He understands that. He doesn't like it. One thing Jonny will do is fight back, and I hope he does and gets himself back in the team."

Matthew Mott was sacked as England's limited over head coach last month following disappointing ODI and T20 World Cup campaigns with Marcus Trescothick to take interim charge.

Left-arm seamer Josh Hull, all-rounder Jacob Bethell and pace bowler John Turner were the uncapped players selected in both formats, while Dan Mousley and Jordan Cox come into the T20 group.

"Now feels like the right time to have a few more picks in there and look probably for the future," added Wright.

"It's certainly not an experiment. These guys are top cricketers. The one thing we don't lack in England is the amount of talent that's around.

"With the schedule, it gives us the opportunity to look at some wider squads, and gives us the opportunity to look at some of those younger lads who sometimes wouldn't get that opportunity."

Jos Buttler is expected to shrug off a calf injury to remain captain for the series against the Aussies.

However, he is contemplating giving up his wicketkeeping role, at least for the T20 series, to concentrate on rediscovering his best form at the top of the order.

"I think it's something he's open to. It's something that could easily happen in this Australia series," said Wright.

