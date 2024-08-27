ICC announces schedule for Women's T20 World Cup

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup.

According to the ICC, the tournament would feature ten teams divided into two groups.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.

The Pakistan women's team would kick off their campaign on October 3 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

Their second match would be against the arch-rivals India on October 6 in Dubai.

They would then face Australia on October 11 and conclude the group stage with a match against New Zealand on October 14.

The semi-finals are scheduled to be held in Dubai and Sharjah on October 17 and 18, with the final taking place in Dubai on October 20.

Warm-up matches would be played from September 28 to October 1.