Australia reveal squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Cricket Cricket Australia reveal squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Alyssa Healy to lead the side following the retirement of long-time skipper Meg Lanning last year

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 17:08:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - The white-ball powerhouse have named a strong squad for October's event, with a bevy of options with bat and ball.

Six-time champions Australia have named their squad for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

There are no major surprises in the 15-player group for October's event, with opener Alyssa Healy to lead the side following the retirement of long-time skipper Meg Lanning last year and all-rounder Tahlia McGrath named as the vice-captain.

In total there are three changes from the Australia squad that won a sixth Women's T20 World Cup title in South Africa last year, with Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen and Lanning replaced by Tayla Vlaeminck, Phoebe Litchfield and Sophie Molineux.

Vlaeminck will provide Australia with an extra seam option alongside Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown and Ellyse Perry, while Molineux will bolster a strong spin department that includes Ash Gardner, Alana King and Georgia Wareham.

Take a peek behind the curtain as Australia’s players celebrate their victory over South Africa back in the locker room after the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Litchfield is added to an already strong batting line-up and could be an option to partner Healy or Beth Mooney at the top of Australia's order.

Selector Shawn Flegler believes Australia have a well-balanced squad and is confident of a strong showing in the UAE.

“This is the first time in a long time we’ve had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup and it’s resulted in a really stable and balanced squad," Flegler said.

“It’s the first time Alyssa Healy will have the reins at a World Cup and we’ve already seen what her and Tahlia McGrath bring from a leadership perspective, so it’s exciting for them to have this opportunity to lead their country on the biggest stage."

“Phoebe Litchfield is a real x-factor for us and will be well supported by an experienced group at her first World Cup.

“The pace duo of Tayla Vlaeminck and Darcie Brown is one we’ve been wanting to unleash for a while and is a real point of difference for us.

“Jess Jonassen is again unlucky to miss out, but we’ve been impressed with the way she’s bounced back, and we’ll continue to monitor her form ahead of the home summer.”

Australia are drawn in Group A at the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham