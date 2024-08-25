Waqar Younis set to quit PCB advisory role

He wishes to work with a team as a mentor in PCB's new domestic setup

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan captain and head coach Waqar Younis will step down as an adviser to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources indicate that Waqar Younis will no longer serve as an adviser for cricket affairs. Instead, he wishes to work with a team as a mentor in the PCB's new domestic setup, the "Champions Tournaments."

The sources further state that Waqar Younis has informed the PCB of his decision. The former captain will be appointed as a mentor, and he has already submitted his application for the mentor role to the PCB.

Last month, the former captain had assumed charge as adviser to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He was appointed cricket adviser to handle all matters related to the national cricket team.

