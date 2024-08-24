PCB chairman directs to improve facilities for fans at Rawalpindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and watched the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh teams.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the arrangements for cricket fans.

He gave instructions to relevant authorities to further improve facilities for the fans.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim became only the second Bangladesh batter after Mohammad Ashraful (190) to be dismissed in the 190s as Pakistan were left chasing the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Mushfiqur, who started the fourth day’s play at his overnight score of 55 in Bangladesh’s 316 for five while replying to Pakistan’s 448 for six declared, was dismissed after scoring 191 in Bangladesh’s 565, their third highest total outside home.