Cricket Cricket Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi welcomes baby boy

The son has been named "Ali Yaar".

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 11:38:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – National team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has welcomed the birth of his first child.

Former captain Shahid Khan Afridi has become a grandfather, as his daughter was married to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The fast bowler is currently busy playing in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.