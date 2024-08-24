Cricket added to school curriculum in Australia

According to Australian media, cricket would now be taught as part of the primary school curriculum.

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 11:24:34 PKT

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) – Australia has decided to include cricket in its school curriculum, marking a significant move to integrate the sport at the educational level.

An Australian school has already incorporated cricket into its syllabus, introducing it as a subject.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Cricket Victoria and the Academy Movement, aimed to bring cricket education into classrooms across Victoria.

Authorities were developing plans to further promote cricket throughout Australia.

The country, which began its Test cricket journey in 1877, has won six World Cups, one T20 World Cup, and one Test Championship.