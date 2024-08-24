England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test

Sri Lanka were 204-6 in their second innings at stumps on third day of first Test against England.

Sat, 24 Aug 2024

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England finally saw off Angelo Mathews as they pressed for victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Sri Lanka were 204-6 in their second innings at stumps on the third day of this three-match series, a lead of 82 runs with just four wickets standing and two days left to play.

But there was a worrying sign for England shortly before the close when express fast bowler Mark Wood, whose career has been blighted by injuries, went off two balls into his 11th over.

Two balls later, however, part-time spinner Joe Root, completing Wood's over, induced tailender Milan Rathnayake (10) to hole out in the deep after the debutant paceman had made an impressive 72 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka were in dire trouble at 1-2 before lunch on Friday after conceding a first-innings deficit of over a hundred runs as Jamie Smith broke a 94-year-old record by becoming the youngest England wicketkeeper to score a Test century.

But Mathews, out for a duck in Sri Lanka's first-innings 236, kept England at bay with a fine 65 while receiving sound support from Kamindu Mendis, who was 56 not out at the close of play.

Dinesh Chandimal, who retired hurt on 10 after a 93 mph (149 kmh) delivery from Wood jagged back into his right thumb, was unbeaten on 20.

Both Mathews and Kamindu Mendis were dropped, with paceman Matthew Potts -- recalled after England captain Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring -- the unlucky bowler on both occasions.

But Mathews, floored by Root at first slip on 65, was unable to cash in, with Potts holding a chance at point off Chris Woakes.

Mathews, whose superb 160 at Headingley back in 2014 guided Sri Lanka to a series win in England, faced 145 balls, including two fours and a six.

CENTURION SMITH

England, being led for the first time by stand-in skipper Ollie Pope, were dismissed shortly before lunch but that left Sri Lanka with an awkward 15 minutes to bat prior to the interval.

And that was enough time for them to lose two wickets, with both Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis out for ducks.

Madushka fell to a Woakes delivery that nipped back before Kusal Mendis edged fast bowler Gus Atkinson low to Smith.

Dimuth Karunaratne batted well for his 27 before being dismissed by Wood's first ball Friday when the opener inside-edged a lifting delivery onto his body.

An undaunted Mathews lofted Shoaib Bashir for a straight six and Kamindu Mendis later hoisted Wood high over deep square leg as well.

Sri Lanka though were 95-4 when captain Dhananjaya de Silva was lbw trying to pull a Potts ball that kept low.

Earlier, England resumed on 259-6, with Smith -- in just his fourth Test -- unbeaten on 72 after falling agonisingly short of a century last time out on international duty when making 95 against the West Indies at Edgbaston in July.

Smith drove Asitha Fernando's first ball down the ground to go to 80 and ended the over with an equally textbook cover-driven four.

He completed his maiden Test century off 136 balls, including seven fours and a six, by clipping debutant Rathnayake for two off his pads.

In the process Smith became the youngest England wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred at 24 years and 40 days, surpassing a record set by Les Ames (24 years and 60 days) against the West Indies at Port-of-Spain back in 1930.

Smith was eventually dismissed for 111, before England were all out for 358 -- a first-innings lead of 122 runs.

