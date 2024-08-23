Shadman guides Bangladesh to 316-5 at stumps on day 3

Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 20:09:18 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh scored 316 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their first innings against Pakistan, still trailing by 132 runs on the third day of the Rawalpindi Test match.

Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam stood out with 93 runs, while Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Liton Das scored half-centuries.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shehzad took two wickets, while Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Saim Ayub claimed one wicket each.

On the third day of the Test match, Bangladesh began cautiously in their pursuit of Pakistan's 448-run but could not maintain their composure for long. Bangladesh suffered early setbacks with the dismissals of Zakir Hasan and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 12 and 16 runs, respectively. Naseem Shah then dismissed opener Zakir Hasan with the score at 31.

Bangladesh lost their second wicket at 53 runs when captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed by Khurram Shehzad.

In the third-wicket partnership, Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque put up an impressive stand, taking the team's score to 134 runs by the lunch break.

After lunch, Mominul Haque was dismissed for 50 runs off 76 balls, caught by Khurram Shehzad. After the fall of the third wicket at 147 runs, a 52-run partnership between Shadman Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim was formed, but just before the tea break, Shadman Islam was bowled by Mohammad Ali for 93 runs.

After the fall of the fourth wicket, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was caught out by Saim Ayub for 15 runs. At the end of the day’s play, Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 55, and Liton Das on 52 runs.

Bangladesh will resume their innings tomorrow with 316 runs for the loss of 5 wickets and need 132 more runs to level the score.

