Saud Shakeel achieves historic feat in Test cricket

Saud Shakeel achieves historic feat in Test cricket

He has become the joint fastest Pakistani batter to complete 1,000 Test runs

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 18:09:46 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Saud Shakeel has added another feather to his cap by becoming the joint fastest Pakistani batsman to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket.

He achieved the milestone on Day 1 of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. He achieved the feat in 20 Test innings.

Previously, Saeed Ahmed achieved the same feat in 20 innings in 1958-59. Besides them, Sadiq Muhammad completed the 1,000 runs in 22 innings while Javed Miandad reached the milestone in 23 innings.

Till 36 overs on Day 1, Saud Shakeel stood at 46 off 48 while Pakistan were at 131-4.

